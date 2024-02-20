Apple Vision Pro returns and refunds: A trend that raises questions

Should we be alarmed by Vision Pro’s response? In any case, this raises questions. Some media outlets report relatively high return rates for Apple headphones.

Since its launch in the United States, the Apple Vision Pro has attracted both praise and skepticism.

Although it is only available in the United States, at least for the moment, the craze for this product has crossed borders.

We brought one back: by the way Numerama Published one of the most comprehensive tests ever. at home FriendroidThe exam has just started.

Returns and Refunds

What has been talking of late – the information has been widely reported – is the number of people who, after getting their hands on a valuable item, decide to immediately return it for a refund.

From Mark Gurman Bloomberg Tells us that even if we are not talking about a wave of returns, each case attracts attention, especially given the position of Vision Pro. Imagine: In some Apple stores, we see one or two returns every day. It is not an easy task, but it is interesting.

This situation raises a legitimate question: why is a device so lauded for its mixed reality performance struggling to convince some of its first users?

The Vision Pro, which is marketed at $3,500, represents a technological achievement, but it also suffers from the inherent limitations of the first production version. Numerama points out that, despite the undeniable hardware quality, the overall user experience leaves something to be desired.

Software updates are necessary to enrich the ecosystem of available applications. Additionally, the headset’s ergonomics, which are considered too heavy, limit its potential to replace traditional screens. Faced with this feedback and the high price of the product, it is reasonable to assume that many people prefer to wait for the improved version.

A steep learning curve

Having had the opportunity to test the Apple Vision Pro in person, it’s clear that its configuration and handling is significantly different from the usual ease of use of a smartphone or tablet.

This mixed reality headset introduces a new human-machine interface, which requires a significant amount of adaptation time: allow at least 20 minutes to discover the basic functionality of the product. It takes many hours to get used to it quickly, especially withEye tracking and manage finger and hand movements.

Faced with this steeper learning curve, Apple must invest significant time in conducting demonstrations and explaining in detail how its device works, to ensure the best user experience from the first moments. This is not a sure thing and is undoubtedly the biggest problem for this launch.

Another version in 18 months?

Nothing has been officially announced, but we expect another version in about a year and a half.

Until then, the company aims to expand the marketing of the product to other countries. The next countries are the United Kingdom and Canada. For the moment, the Vision Pro interface is only in English. We’re also looking forward to discovering a new version of the embedded software that will no doubt be unveiled at WWDC, expected in June.