Apple should use competing services for its generative AI

iOS 18 may welcome generative artificial intelligence (AI) features from Apple’s competitors. Cupertino is currently in discussions with Google, OpenAI and Baidu to include their AI features on the next version of the operating system.

© Envato

iOS 18 should mark the arrival of generative AI on the iPhone. Rumors are rife around the features of this new iteration of the mobile operating system, with Siri transforming into a chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

But there is a catch. This week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is in discussions with OpenAI and Google. The contents of these discussions are of course confidential and no concrete signatures have yet been signed. However, there is little room for doubt in the field in which OpenAI operates. As revealed yesterday by the Wall Street Journal, this time Apple is also in talks with Chinese technology giant Baidu.

Apple is still lagging behind in the artificial intelligence race

Restrictions on freedom and protectionism are necessary, China does not authorize AI services from other companies on its territory. Apple has no choice but to find a partner, similar to Samsung which uses Baidu’s services for the Galaxy S24 in China. These discussions, in parallel with Google and OpenAI, further confirm that Apple wants to buy the services of competitors in this area.

So, Apple will have a tough time cracking the secrets of generative AI. Apple apparently won’t be ready for the launch of the iPhone 16 and the parallel deployment of iOS 18, which will be the most “ambitious and credible” update in years.

Apple may therefore use ChatGPT or Gemini on the next version of iOS internationally. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, despite the major problems faced by Gemini at the moment, for the moment it will be Google that will be favored by Cupertino. The details of this potential partnership are not yet known, nor how the Google service will be promoted on the iPhone.

Apple has several AI features ready, including Siri. However, these are functions that will run natively thanks to the iPhone 16’s A17 Bionic chip. It is in the area of ​​AI through the cloud that Cupertino has problems and is not able to provide the same level of service as its competitors. No doubt the partnership will only be temporary, pending progress from Apple, which buried the Apple Car project to redeploy all of its staff to its AI projects.