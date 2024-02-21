Apple or Banana: Which of these two fruits is more beneficial for health? This is determined by the dietician

If apples are the most consumed fruit by the French, bananas are not far behind. But is one of these two fruits more beneficial to our health than the other? Frans Bleu Belfort interviewed on Montbéliard’s microphoneDietitian Stephanie Drew will referee this nutritional matchup, although, in all cases, “These are two really nice fruits” refers to the expert.

One of the best things about apples is that you can get them in many different varieties. “So we can play on colors, on textures, there’s more juice, flavor and acidity” explains Stephanie Drew. It can also be eaten in many different ways, such as just chewing it, but also in compotes or desserts.

In terms of nutrition, we find sugar, which is present in all fruits, about 9 grams per 100 grams of apples. There is also some fiber (1.5 grams), including pectin, which promotes digestion. Finally, apples also contain antioxidants, the amount of which can vary depending on the color of the fruit. Finally, the last strong point of apples according to the nutritionist: its very affordable price.

But there are still some downsides to keep in mind, according to Stephanie Drew. If it is not organic, apples contain a lot of pesticides because they are one of the most processed fruits, “On average it goes through 35 to 40 treatments during its production time” She clarifies, “Organic will at least have no synthetic pesticides”.