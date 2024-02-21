Apple or Banana: Which of these two fruits is more beneficial for health? This is determined by the dietician
If apples are the most consumed fruit by the French, bananas are not far behind. But is one of these two fruits more beneficial to our health than the other? Frans Bleu Belfort interviewed on Montbéliard’s microphoneDietitian Stephanie Drew will referee this nutritional matchup, although, in all cases, “These are two really nice fruits” refers to the expert.
One of the best things about apples is that you can get them in many different varieties. “So we can play on colors, on textures, there’s more juice, flavor and acidity” explains Stephanie Drew. It can also be eaten in many different ways, such as just chewing it, but also in compotes or desserts.
In terms of nutrition, we find sugar, which is present in all fruits, about 9 grams per 100 grams of apples. There is also some fiber (1.5 grams), including pectin, which promotes digestion. Finally, apples also contain antioxidants, the amount of which can vary depending on the color of the fruit. Finally, the last strong point of apples according to the nutritionist: its very affordable price.
But there are still some downsides to keep in mind, according to Stephanie Drew. If it is not organic, apples contain a lot of pesticides because they are one of the most processed fruits, “On average it goes through 35 to 40 treatments during its production time” She clarifies, “Organic will at least have no synthetic pesticides”.
“Bananas are totally different for me“Stephanie Drew begins. This fruit contains sugar, but also starch and fiber.”As a result, even if there is a little more sugar, it is distributed more slowly in the body. Starch is a starchy food, so it provides a little more energy, energy that will last longer, I would almost classify it as a starchy food.” she continues.
Banana’s other strong points? Its richness in fiber, which slows down transit, also contains antioxidants, albeit slightly less than apples, as well as potassium and tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, one of the feel-good hormones. Finally, if the banana is not organic, it is less severe than in the case of apples, since the skin is removed.
For the expert, there is a draw. Apples have more antioxidants while bananas have more minerals. Instead, she recommends making your choice based on your appetite; If you feel uncomfortable, have a banana instead, which will last longer.