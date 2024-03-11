Apple and Fortnite have finally come to an agreement, the famous Battle Royale will soon be available again to millions of players

It’s not really weeks, but months that we’ve been waiting to find out if Battle Royale Fortnite will be enabled. Return to iOS devices (Apple). Good news since then The Apple firm has decided to reinstate the Epic Games developer account.

Fortnite is coming back to iOS devices soon!

After four long years, and a lot of doubts, everyone is surprised that we can say that Apple finally decided to withdraw its decision on March 8, about 48 hours later in “No”. Eventually the publisher authorized Epic Games to reinstate his account. But what happened? In fact, last March 6 marked the day Entry into force of the Digital Market Act (DMA).And according to new rules established by the Apple company, Apple’s approval is now required to be able to offer an app store.

Faced with this first decision, Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney decided to make it clear that he completely disagrees with the position taken by Apple., and on March 7 the Fortnite/Apple case was studied in more depth by the European Union. So, after further study, on March 8, So the Apple company has decided to re-integrate the Epic Games developer account, of course Battle Royale Fortnite will return for all iOS users..

Apple told us and committed to the European Commission to reinstate our developer account. This is a strong signal for developers: the European Commission will act quickly to enforce the law on digital markets and hold supervisory authorities accountable for their actions. We are on track to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Next! Epic Games



When will fortnite be available again?

Now, a question burns on our lips: When will Fortnite be available again on iOS devices? Unfortunately, as we write these lines, We don’t have a date yetBut given the situation and the players’ impatience, we can imagine that Battle Royale will return to iOS very soon to our greatest happiness and relief.

Of course, we will keep you updated with the latest details to know.