Game news Anyone can die at any time, the developers of Dragon’s Dogma 2 take death very seriously.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the death of an NPC will have real consequences.

That’s what Dragon’s Dogma 2 wants to be A rich, complex, deep RPGOr Your decisions will have big consequences On your environment and your character’s entourage.

Over 1000 NPCs with their own personalities

RPG fans are waiting with Dragon Dogma 2 Release For a while, and now we know that Capcom has a title Scheduled for March 22, 2024. This sequel promises that An even more intense immersive experience, with a very lively world. Specifically, we were told Over 1000 NPCs, each with their own story and motivations. The gaming world promises to be Rich in interactions and key choices. Also, your relationships with NPCs The progress of quests, events and the evolution of this open world will directly affect Dynamic so players have to create Informed choices to shape their venture.

“The feeling of adventure includes the feeling that you might die.”

So each NPC will have its own life, its own personality, enough to join them… but not too much. Indeed, during an interview with Automaton, the game’s director and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, Hideki Itsuno announced that Non-player characters can die permanently !

In Dragon’s Dogma, you can develop an “affinity” with NPCs, but will the sequel have something similar? Itsuno: There will be more to it, and it will become more obvious. This is almost the only reason we created an open world for this game. There will be many events that happen or don’t happen based on affinity, and relationships between NPCs will also be important. For example, if you increase your affinity with a child’s parents, your affinity with the child will also increase. On the other hand, NPCs can also fall in with each other. We really “deepened” the affinity mechanic… and added a lot of things (laughs). Will things like NPC deaths happen during town raid events? Itsuno: Our basic principle since the beginning of the series is to “create a fantasy world simulator”, so the death of NPCs is a common occurrence. If you run into NPCs in a town, you’ll need to protect them while you fight, or keep them away and run away. Hirabayashi: However, there are Waking Stones (resurrection items), so even if an NPC dies, all is not lost. It’s just that it’s not natural for a simulator to have completely invincible humans. When death happens, we take it seriously and it affects how we act. In a world without death, I think people would be irresponsible and apathetic about their own actions. Death makes us feel fear. Dragon’s Dogma 2 has many aspects that exploit this fraught relationship with death. For example, you fall on a cliff – you can jump and take a shortcut, but you can’t be sure if you will die or not. You can choose to take risks or avoid them. This way, the height of the cliff makes sense to the player. Itsuno: I believe that death is an irreversible event, which is why the action part of the game focuses on whether or not a player dies. Indeed, the idea that “if you die, you can start over” compromises the sense of adventure. . The sense of adventure includes the feeling that you might die – a sentiment shared by the entire development team. The possibility of death is what scares you and what makes you wary. Trying not to die is what makes the trial and error process.

As you might have guessed, in Dragon’s Dogma 2, NPC deaths are taken very seriously by the developers. If you don’t have an item to revive them (waking stones should be rare), when an NPC dies, it’s over for them. This feature, desired by many players, provides A new level of responsibility and consequences for your actions, new to the saga. In the first opus, The NPCs resurrected after a week Game. From now on, players have to Also be more vigilant to protect their favorite characters.

Resurrection Stone in Deluxe Edition

Pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 on Amazon

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available in multiple editions. Standard Edition Will contain the base game only. If you Pre-order the game ahead of its release on March 22You will also receive that A quartet of extraordinary weapons. That’s about it Storage of weapons and equipment, with a staff, bow, sword and shield, as well as a pair of daggers, suited to various occupations. The price of the standard edition is €64.99 on PC, €74.99 on Xbox Series X and PS5. Deluxe Edition Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers additional bonuses for complete immersion in the world. In it Additional Content Pack, “Starter Adventure Pack – Getting Started on the Right Foot”. In this A Camp Set, Collection of unique sounds and music for the game, Harpy Bait, Warm Pendant To strengthen your relationship with your travel companions and improve your relationship, A versatile incense To change the personality of your pawns, The key to escape from prisonThe The book “The Art of Metamorphosis” which allows access to the character editor, a Awakening Stoneand 1 500 Rift Crystals, a virtual currency that will allow you to acquire rare items and upgrades for your character. Offered on the Deluxe Edition €74.99 on PC and €84.99 on console. If you pre-order it, you’ll receive, in addition to a quartet of exceptional weapons Ring of assurance which provides additional protection to your character.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on March 22.