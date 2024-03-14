Antoine Griezmann equals Zinedine Zidane

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

A French legend follows in his father’s footsteps. This Wednesday evening, Atlético Madrid hosts Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. A meeting in which Antoine Griezmann reset the counters to zero in the 35th minute of the game and thus gave hope to his team. And equaled the football legend as the top scorer in the history of the Madrid club. Author of his eighth goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Antoine Griezmann effectively drew level with Zinedine Zidane and is four short lengths behind Thierry Henry and his twelve goals. A goal from the Frenchman that robbed his team of a draw in the closing moments of the game thanks to former Lyonnais Memphis Depay. Colconero eventually snagged his qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition on penalties.

Top French scorer in the knockout stages of 🇫🇷 @ChampionsLeague : – Karim Benzema 34 ⚽️

– Kylian Mbappé 18⚽️

– Thierry Henry 12⚽️

– Zinedine Zidane 8⚽️

– Antoine Griezmann 8⚽️ #AtleticoMadridInter – Stats Football (@Statsdufoot) March 13, 2024