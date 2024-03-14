Sports

Antoine Griezmann equals Zinedine Zidane

Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

A French legend follows in his father’s footsteps. This Wednesday evening, Atlético Madrid hosts Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. A meeting in which Antoine Griezmann reset the counters to zero in the 35th minute of the game and thus gave hope to his team. And equaled the football legend as the top scorer in the history of the Madrid club. Author of his eighth goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Antoine Griezmann effectively drew level with Zinedine Zidane and is four short lengths behind Thierry Henry and his twelve goals. A goal from the Frenchman that robbed his team of a draw in the closing moments of the game thanks to former Lyonnais Memphis Depay. Colconero eventually snagged his qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition on penalties.

In sum

A French legend follows in his father’s footsteps. This Wednesday evening, Atlético Madrid hosts Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. A meeting in which Antoine Griezmann reset the counters to zero in the 35th minute of the game and thus gave hope to his team.

Yusef Galaza-Boudra

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

OM petitions UEFA before Villarreal

1 week ago

Athletic Bilbao beat Barca thanks to the Williams brothers and qualified for the semi-finals

January 25, 2024

Towards the same eleven in the final for Les Bleus against Spain

2 weeks ago

Luis Cruz slams the millions owed to him for the sale of Palma and mentions the Vida crisis: “Everything was bad”

January 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button