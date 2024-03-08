Antoine Dupont presents his surprise child

In addition to starring in VII as in XV, Antoine Dupont has diversified his activities a bit by opening a restaurant.

Antoine DuPont makes pleasure last. Following the French team’s enthronement in Los Angeles, the Blues’ first on the Sevens Nations stage since 2005, the Stade Toulouse scrum-half has actually remained in LA where he is enjoying a few days’ vacation in the company of Bigflo and Ollie in particular.

So it was from a good distance that the former Castres followed the birth of her latest child: a restaurant, named Gaea. Rouge et Noir, Pierre-Louis Barassi, along with two other collaborators, Thomas Affray and Julien Maas, the general captain of the blues, in fact opened an establishment in the city center of Toulouse, rue Croix. Baragnan, The “Luxury Street”.

A restaurant with an accent Mediterranean

“We are lucky to live in a building that belonged to Shri. Theodore Ozenwho bequeathed it to the city in 1895 »Explained Actu.fr Thomas Afray adds about the two Toulouse teammates: “They had wanted to open a business together in Toulouse for some time. They were just waiting to find the right opportunity and the right place. »

Located in a former private mansion, the restaurant is run by chef Emma Cazorla, who worked in George V.’s kitchen. If the restaurant has a strong Mediterranean accent, the menu doesn’t forget Antoine Dupont’s Gers roots. Bigor’s black pork, as raised by his brother Clement.

This is not the first business in which the French star has invested. In Toulouse, he is in fact one of the partners of the Tavern La Pétanque des Amis and in Castelnau-Magnoac, where he grew up, he opened a reception place with his brother Le Domaine de Barthas.