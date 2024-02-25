Antoine Dupont leads France to semi-finals on rugby sevens debut

Antoine Dupont against Ireland in the quarter-finals of the Vancouver stage of the World Circuit on February 24, 2024. Don MacKinnon/AFP

He arrived in Vancouver. “I don’t think it’s very legitimate to salute”, insisted Antoine Dupont on Saturday 24 February, after his first official steps into the French rugby sevens team. The reason? “There are boys (in a tournament) Who has taken dozens of Tests and played dozens of tournaments. It’s my first. I will remain humble and learn to be as comfortable as possible.”, insisted on the exile – voluntary – captain of France’s XV, embarked on a “September” adventure with the aim of participating in the Paris Olympic Games. The weekend attraction in British Columbia, where the Canadian stage of the world circuit takes place, found the best way to adopt the best player in the world 2021 (on the XV): Saturday, with Test in the very last match, Antoine Dupont advanced the Blues to the semi-finals and allowed France to break the deadlock. gave in which Ireland reached the quarter-finals (12-5).

Also Read | Antoine Dupont officially began his Olympic campaign with the French rugby sevens team Add to your preferences

Second attempt – in four matches, on “Seven”, the matches follow one another – “Toto”, who gradually leaves his mark on his new team. Satisfied with the end of the matches, on Friday, for entry into the running – just to learn his new discipline gently – the Toulouse scrum-half was started before coming into play against Australia on Saturday, the last match of the group stage. Five minutes against Ireland.

Antoine Dupont stood alongside his teammates in defence, before using space in the Green defense at the end of the scrum to deliver the Blues, reduced to five after two yellow cards. Particularly aggressive, the French repulsed Irish attacks, before clinching a late victory – knocking the team out of the last four during the first tournament of the season in Perth (Australia). “We’ve been waiting for the half since the start of the season, plus Antoine tried to win. We worked hard, we are capable of winning this match.After the meeting, the Frenchman enjoyed Aaron Grandidier. “He is a phenomenal player. He analyzes things, he makes quick decisionsThe French coach, Jérôme Daret, added as quoted by RMC Sport about his latest recruitment. When it came in, you had to be strong. Other incoming players have been good. »

Les Bleus in the semi-final meeting

Next up, for France: New Zealand, in the tournament’s semifinals on Sunday, February 25 (1:07 p.m., local time; 10:07 p.m., Paris time), before playing, whatever happens, the medal match, who during the first three tournaments on the world circuit Missed the final four – finished in 8thE7E and 5E locations

Saturday was perfect for France, who saw the Women’s VII, still undefeated in Canada, easily escape their quarter-final against Brazil (24-5). Also undefeated in the tournament, the French, Olympic vice-champions in Tokyo, were more expected than the Blues. They will face Australian world leaders in the semi-finals (12:23 pm local time; 9:23 pm Paris time), against whom they lost in the final of the tournament in Cape Town (South Africa) earlier this year.

If it is too early to guarantee that Antoine Dupont will succeed in his “Olympic Games” bet, the Pyrenees have succeeded in their first foray into rugby sevens. And he noted the difference with the game he has been playing for years at the club or with France’s XV. What changes? ” All. With seven on the pitch for seven minutes, we quickly understand that it will be difficult and we realize the effort we have to make. Nobody stops playing, you have to fight until the last action, don’t give up.”, after his third match in two days, called the player a whistle as quoted by Rugbyrama. Still learning, the player – and his partners – will see his trial period at VII validated by a successful end to the tournament.

Also Read: Articles are reserved for our subscribers Antoine Dupont at the Olympic Games, what awaits the maestro of the blues as he adapts to rugby sevens Add to your preferences