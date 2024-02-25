Antoine Dupont gets France revenge on Ireland and sends the Blues into the semi-finals! (video)

Zapping Fifteen World 6 Nations Calendar 2024

In the quarter-finals of the Vancouver stage last night, DuPont’s try gave the French men’s sevens an extra-time win over Ireland! Earlier, the first half was very uneventful. The Blues made a number of inaccuracies but managed to score through Jordan Safo just before the break. In the second, French, with DuPont coming into the game, racked up fouls that led to Ryan Rabdge (delayed tackle) and Jefferson Lee-Joseph being sent off for, let’s say, two minutes. At 5 to 7, the Blues logically conceded the try but did not convert. The scoreboard then shows 5-5.

#HSBCSVNCVAN | 🇮🇪⚡🇫🇷 After a very indecisive start to the match,

Jordan Saffo forces his way through the Irish defense just before half-time! The Blues will face the Irish for a place in the last four of the Vancouver tournament.

DuPont sends the Blues into the last four! (video)

When the 14 minutes were up, the Blues had one last scrum to negotiate on the Irish 22 metres. In the scrum half position, Antoine Dupont sees the anticipation of the side in front of him and starts in the closed to surprise everyone and try for victory (12-5). Another try by the French star in the tournament, which takes the Blues through to the semi-finals. They will take on the New Zealanders who defeated Olympic champions Fiji this Sunday evening to book a place in the final.

😍😍🔥 𝐋𝐄𝐓’𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎!

At the end of the suspense, the Blues beat Ireland and go to the semi-finals! 🇫🇷#France7 #HSBCSVNCVAN

#HSBCSVNCVAN | 🇮🇪⚡🇫🇷 Antoine Dupont plays the savior role with a crucial try against Ireland. Blues qualify for final four of Vancouver tournament 🔥