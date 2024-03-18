Antibiotics: Means applied in gars to avoid overuse

essential

For the past year, Gers has had a medical team of experts working to reduce the use of antibiotics. A major public health problem.

In 2050, according to World Health Organization forecasts, infections associated with bacteria resistant to all antibiotics will probably become one of the leading causes of death. At root: overuse of antibiotics.

In Gers, a multidisciplinary antibiotic therapy team – EMA – was established in April 2023 to prevent this phenomenon and serve as a reference for health professionals. This Thursday she presented the results of a year of activity at Auch Hospital.

“We are dealing with bacteria that are increasingly resistant,” explains Eric Bonnet, coordinator of the Regional Antibiotic Therapy Center. And these vary according to areas and types of population. For example, in a nursing home, 50% of residents have Staphylococcus aureus that is resistant to treatment. And pneumococci are resistant in 25 to 50% of cases…”

Useless in 50% of cases

A team of 4 experts has been trying to warn practitioners for over a year. 92% of antibiotics are prescribed in primary care. And half the time for nothing… “I have colleagues who report to me cases of patients who consulted many doctors until they found antibiotics,” Dr. says Anselin, one of EMA’s 2 infectious disease experts. People need to understand that this resistance of bacteria to antibiotics leads to death. » For their part, doctors often do not make enough use of existing aids, such as tests to detect viral tonsillitis, for example.

Prescription help

Infectious disease expert coordinating the unit Dr. “EMA aims to be approachable by professionals,” explains Arista. They have a direct number for immediate advice. »

Because, as EMA’s General Practitioner, Dr. Pinazzo, confides, “there are many parameters to evaluate for each patient, and EMA can provide appreciable expertise”.

In one year 350 opinions were sought from EMA experts and 49 general practitioners received training. “Pharmacists are still not very demanding,” Dr. notes Gouti, himself a pharmacist. We must reach out to patients more, and curb consumption, especially in the current period of shortages. » A message that EMA is trying to convey to health institutions.

“This structure was the missing link for health coverage,” analyzes Christian Lafargue, director of medical affairs at Ouch Hospital. Until then, these questions about immunotherapy were unanswered. »

Especially since the department was exposed. Dr. According to Pinazzo, “Gers with an elderly and rural population, more and more patients are being monitored for illnesses that require the use of immunosuppressants: this reduction in protection makes the patient more vulnerable. If we add the ineffectiveness of antibiotics…”