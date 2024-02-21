Anti-Oedema, Our Osteopath’s 100% Natural Remedy to Unblock Lumbago

Lumbago is extremely painful and disabling. To unblock yourself fast, here are 100% natural and clear solutions from our osteopaths.

Some remedies may help Relieve back pain naturally suddenly happened, While waiting to see a doctor if the pain does not go away. Plants, essential oils, postures, diets… are here The best natural solutions To unblock your back fast, by osteopath Lise Blanchet in Paris.

To soothe edema, wintergreen essential oil

This oil is one Most recommended in case of lumbago. “I recommend it 5 times a day to my patients. She has too much Good anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidant and anti-edema properties, and very warming.“, assures the osteopath. In this moment it is completely relaxed and if we cannot go to an osteopath or a doctor we can find a solution in time. Just one drop in the palm of your hand is enough. IfThe smell is disturbing, it is possible to add a maximum of 2 to 3 drops to a neutral oil before massaging the muscle area. This is the essential oil to use with caution, especially in pregnant women, children, These people Wi and people taking medication (anticoagulant, anti-hypertensive).

Other methods to relax muscles: Applying heat

When you suffer from pain like Lumbogo, Applying heat to the muscle area should be the first automatic action. Provides relief from heat and has a relaxing effect on muscle fibers. In fact, lower back pain is primarily muscular. On the other hand, there is a contraction effect in cold. “If the patient explains that heat does not work while cold does to relieve his pain, then the pain is ligamentous.“, Mentions Lise Blanchet.

To calm inflammation, turmeric

Contains turmeric Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. On the other hand, it is not enough to drink it when pain is felt, you must integrate it into your diet on a chronic basis to benefit from its effects. It also exists in ampoule form.

For massage, Harpagophytum

Harpagophytum is used as a massage oil and is very effective if you suffer from lumbago or any other joint and muscle pain. That’s why Massage the painful area With this oil. People who are in the habit of massaging can use this oil “To prevent muscle tension”, Lise advises Blanchett.

To sleep better, smell

If the smell No anti-inflammatory effect and will not help relieve muscle pain, On the other hand, it can help maintain sleep rhythms despite suffering. “If I’m in pain, I may feel uncomfortable finding a comfortable sleeping position, so I sleep less well, and this vicious circle can maintain or exacerbate the pain.”

Camphor essential oil against fatigue

Although we talk less about camphor essential oil, it is no less effective against back pain. their The main properties are antiviral and antiseptic But it has also been found to work in cases of inflammation. “I recommend it if the patient, in addition to his lumbago, has In periods of exhaustion“, Mentions Lise Blanchet.

Bach Flowers n°94 and 96

Bach flowers are a remedy created by physician Edward Bach in the 1930s. There are 38 flower assemblages. They are used to chronically And not for acute pain from moving for example. Batch Flowers No. 94 and 96, however, work very well for muscular and inflammatory problems. They are found in spray drops taken during treatment for about three months. If there is a cause of lumbago which is not physical but mental (fatigue, accumulation), the Batch flower rescue Helps to improve the general condition.

Stretching and yoga exercises to favor

There are good exercises to avoid during lumbogo or pain Stretching, stretching and yoga like child’s pose Which allows you not to put stress on the rest of the body, as it can be done while lying in bed. Stretching the piriformis muscle is a priority as well as the psoas. These stretches and exercises should be done as regularly as possible To prevent and avoid accumulation of muscle tension. “When you are in pain, the body still needs some movement. It is old school to say you should lie down and rest.

Take proper posture every day

“Whether you have back pain or not, You should always pay attention to its ergonomics. Know your business environment thoroughly to adapt it and keep a good posture Using a spinning chair or have Computer at altitude If we are always still and sitting, warns the osteopath. For active people, she advises:

Learn how to breathe properly while carrying heavy objects,

Carefully bend your knees to reach the ground,

Dress sitting and not standing in balance.

Avoid getting up suddenly from a supine position as this causes a sharp contraction of the abs and weakens the lower back. So you should turn to the side and stand up using your hands.

When to seek advice?

It is not necessary Do not wait before consulting a doctor or osteopath. “Some pains are temporary and it is enough to massage with heat or wintergreen essential oil. The body has the ability to self-regulate. In this case there is no need to consult if the pain passes quickly. On the other hand, If the pain is worse than usualWe shouldn’t wait for it to get worse.”