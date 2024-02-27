Anne Hathaway: Sexy and glamorous, Jessica Chastain impresses in strapless dress opposite Natalie Portman

For the stars of Hollywood, the month of February is a long succession of ceremonies: for several weeks, the race for the Oscars has been in full swing and numerous award ceremonies have been organized. But this weekend, the cast had an especially important job: Just hours after the SAG Awards, the Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica.

But not enough to impress some actresses, who are shining on this second red carpet in less than 24 hours. And especially Anne Hathaway: After shining in a blue dress on stage Saturday evening with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, the actress this time chose a Valentino jumpsuit with silver sequins that perfectly highlighted her figure.

Sculpted, she let her hair down and looked absolutely gorgeous. As did Natalie Portman, who came solo and opted for a red Balmain ensemble consisting of a short jacket and loose mini-skirt. A very original dress, decorated with large flowers, which shows her long legs and which smells like spring!

Jessica Chastain also chose a floral pattern. With her long red hair loose down her back, the mother-of-two wore an impressive strapless blue dress that showed off her skin and looked stunning in front of photographers.

Shiny look… or dark!

Rarely awarded at the SAG Awards, Lily Gladstone, the impressive actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, by Martin Scorsese, unlike her sisters, chose a loose dress with a colorful pattern. And especially for Emma Corinne: Lady Diana’s Interpreter (Mught) wore a really simple black dress with a little pattern on the white sleeves… an outfit that suited her perfectly!

Michelle Williams, flaunting her boyish cut, opted for a 60s-style short Chanel dress and a pair of gold boots. A very different style from that of Emma Roberts, who wore a long black Valentino dress cut out, or Billie Eilish, whose song for the film Barbie One of the hit movies of 2023.

But if she did sing for the film, her look would be the polar opposite of the famous doll: the black-haired singer opted for an oversized Valentino tuxedo. And when we saw her alongside Anna Kendrick, resplendent in her very spring-like pink dress, it was a shock!