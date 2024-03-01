Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a couple on the verge of a nervous breakdown in a hit series

It seems we never say 2 without 3. till date, Anne Hathaway And Jake Gyllenhaal They have two collaborations to their credit: the first in 2005, as a married couple in Unforgettable The Secret of Brokeback Mountain No Ang Lee. She was a rich rodeo rider, he was a gay cowboy. Second Date is a romantic comedy from 2010 Love, and other drugs Manufacturer Edward ZwickWhere they play two independent men who share a story with no future, before becoming connected, despite the essentially impossible dimension of their story – isn’t that the secret ingredient of everyone. rom-com Who respects himself?

By early 2024, Lee Sung JinCreator and creator of the series unceasingly (produced by A24 and Netflix), is experiencing a rousing awards season, as it has been crowned with success, from the Emmys to the Spirit Awards. Enough to build the audience’s impatience in view of the new season, full preparations are currently underway. And casting rumors are already all over the web…

unceasinglyA multi-awarded series

won eight Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes in its first seasonunceasingly (or Beef in its original version), unveiling on Netflix in April 2023, features Steven Yoon And Ali Wong Starring Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose feud at the wheel takes on completely disproportionate proportions, until they come to blows. An absurdist plot laced with dark humor and carried by the chemistry between its two actors, which blazes with fury and sarcasm. Both were also awarded for their respective performances.

Today, the latest casting rumors for the second season of the event series concern two actors and two actresses, who should play two couples in the middle of a nervous breakdown: Charles Melton (Invented in Riverdale or more recently May December) and Cailee Spaeny (Revealed in PriscillaBiopic of Sofia Coppola Dedicated to the ex-wife ofElvis Presley) on the one hand, Anne Hathaway And Jake Gyllenhaal Second. Understand: Two artists who are already used to collaborating together.