Angelina Jolie succumbed to the color of the season

White coat, velvet, slim, ankle boots, leopard print shoes… Fashion wise, winter 2023-2024 has not left us behind. While many clothes and accessories have come to the forefront of the fashion scene, certain colors have also established themselves as the most fashionable of the moment. Among them, we find gray. Previously considered boring and very monotonous, this year it has been seen in a whole new light, very elegant with the power to set the tone for all our outfits. That’s why celebrities and fashionistas like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner didn’t hesitate to embrace this shade in a sophisticated way. Have you recently adopted it? Angelina Jolie.

How to wear gray like Angelina Jolie?

On February 22, Angelina Jolie was spotted on the streets of New York. For this walk, the actress set her sights on the season’s flagship color: grey. For her part, she opted for it over a long double-breasted coat, accessorized with a belt and an integrated scarf. To style it up, she rocked one of 2024’s most popular pants, the wide-cut suit. An all black model with a pair of matching heels. Although she insisted on keeping her coat off to brave the winter chill, the collar of the black top showed off. To accessorize this look, the Atelier Jolie founder chose two pieces from the French house in the same color as her top, a “tote” bag. Always” and sunglasses by Dior. A simple and elegant look.Â

