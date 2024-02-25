Entertainment

Angelina Jolie succumbed to the color of the season

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read

Published on February 23, 2024 at 12:10 pm

5


View the gallery

© Gotham/GC Images

Recently, Angelina Jolie, in turn, fell for one of the main shades of winter: gray. Style lessons.

White coat, velvet, slim, ankle boots, leopard print shoes… Fashion wise, winter 2023-2024 has not left us behind. While many clothes and accessories have come to the forefront of the fashion scene, certain colors have also established themselves as the most fashionable of the moment. Among them, we find gray. Previously considered boring and very monotonous, this year it has been seen in a whole new light, very elegant with the power to set the tone for all our outfits. That’s why celebrities and fashionistas like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner didn’t hesitate to embrace this shade in a sophisticated way. Have you recently adopted it? Angelina Jolie.

Also Read: Fashion dynasty: Jolie-Pitts, a new kind of glamour

How to wear gray like Angelina Jolie?

On February 22, Angelina Jolie was spotted on the streets of New York. For this walk, the actress set her sights on the season’s flagship color: grey. For her part, she opted for it over a long double-breasted coat, accessorized with a belt and an integrated scarf. To style it up, she rocked one of 2024’s most popular pants, the wide-cut suit. An all black model with a pair of matching heels. Although she insisted on keeping her coat off to brave the winter chill, the collar of the black top showed off. To accessorize this look, the Atelier Jolie founder chose two pieces from the French house in the same color as her top, a “tote” bag. Always” and sunglasses by Dior. A simple and elegant look.Â

HAS

Discover the Box by ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you a selection of favorites in limited edition boxes; + 300’€ products for only 49â€¬! Pre-order the next box now in collaboration with Ã‰lo & John.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The Devil Wears Prada on Netflix: Did you know there’s a sequel? – Cinema News

2 weeks ago

After the departure of Jenna Ortega, the actress may return to this horror saga, but on one condition!

January 23, 2024

Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram; Tom Holland sparks break-up rumors | English Movie News

January 5, 2024

Madame Web: Find out what role Emma Roberts plays in Spider-Man spin-off film

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button