Angelina Jolie has changed. He returns to a color he hasn’t worn since the 90s

Angelina Jolie is no longer a brunette! After more than 20 years of wearing the same hair color, the star is making a size change. Pictures.

Whether she is brunette, blonde or redhead, Angelina Jolie is always the most attractive actress. proof? Its latest release till date. Photographed leaving Atelier Joli, her collective and eco-responsible clothing boutique in New York, she unveiled a brand new color on the occasion.

Angelina Jolie is blonde

Angelina Jolie is saying goodbye to her iconic long brunette hair and embracing a whole new color. While her hair looked lighter than her last look, it’s completely blonde now! And she hasn’t done a pale color job because she sports this light color, which softens her facial features while giving them light. From roots to tips. This has not happened since the 90s. We especially remember her long blonde mane A stolen life 1999 or her vintage blonde bob in the movie Life or something like that In 2002. So that’s over 20 years!

© JustjareInstagram

Angelina Jolie’s smooth blow-dry

In addition to this color change, Angelina Jolie was spotted with a side parting as well as a flawless blow-dry on straight hair. With her new blonde color and her breezy lengths reaching chest level, the mother of six opted for a hair refresh that suited her perfectly. A radical change that comes as the actress is working on three films this year (Every note played, Maleficent 3 And Maude Vs. Maude). So the actual metamorphosis or transformation for the needs of the shoot? In any case, blonde is actually her favorite color.