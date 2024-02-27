Angelina Jolie blasts the web, blonder than ever!

Angelina Jolie once again grabs attention with her bold new look!

The famous actress appeared on the streets of New York with vibrant blonde hair, a hair transformation that immediately set social media and tabloids ablaze.

Known for her captivating beauty and timeless style, the Hollywood icon always reinvents herself both on the big screen and on the red carpet.

However, this new shade of hair marks a different turn in her public image. A far cry from her signature brunette, this blonde shade brings freshness and brightness to her already captivating look.

Reactions from Internet users have been mixed, but mostly positive.



“Comments by @voguemagazine on Instagram”

Some hailed the transformation as a stroke of genius, noting that the blonde emphasized her angelic aura and natural elegance. Others express surprise but recognize Jolie’s courage and ability to pull off any style with confidence and grace.

In any case, Angelina pierces the lens, true to form!

