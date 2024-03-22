Android 15 will erase this major camera flaw

From Android 14, you can turn your smartphone into a webcam. This basic functionality, however, could be improved, as the broadcast image quality is disappointing. Good news, Android 15 should fix that.

Google Pixel 8 Pro – Credit: Stephanie Molinier / Tom’s Guide

Android 15 continues to reveal its secrets. The deployment of Developer Preview 2 made it possible to explore future functionality such as satellite communications. This version also offers welcome improvements to the webcam function. As a reminder, Android 14 introduced an option that allows you to convert your smartphone into a webcam without using a third-party application.

If you are not satisfied with the performance of your PC webcam, this option will usually allow you to obtain increased image quality. Except that in reality, this is not necessary. Pixel 8 Pro’s video quality in webcam mode, according to tests by Android Authority “is too modest”. Rendering will also be better with a third-party webcam application running on the same device.

Read > Android 15 will detect your smartphone even when it’s turned off

Android 15 will improve your smartphone’s webcam functionality

According to expert Mishal Rashman, it is possible that Google has favored endurance and heating levels to the detriment of video quality. In any case, this flaw should be fixed in the next version of Android. When you enable the USB webcam feature in Developer Preview 2, the HQ symbol appears in the top left.

Tapping on it will activate the high quality mode. As its name suggests, this will significantly improve image quality. A picture with this demonstration video that compares the two modes:

A primary, high-quality mode should be available on all smartphones eligible for Android 15, the webcam being a native functionality of the OS. Google would have done better to integrate it from the start but better late than never.

If you’re looking to maximize battery life, however, it’s a good idea to turn off this mode when making long video calls. As a reminder, Windows 11 will soon allow you to convert your Android smartphone into a webcam.