Andrik’s successful European release

On Saturday evening, Real Madrid fans logically had an eye on the Blues’ match against Germany, to observe their galaxy’s future Kylian Mbappe or some of their players such as Toni Kroos and Aurelien Choumeni. But in the Spanish media, we were still more attentive to the clash between England and Brazil at Wembley. On the lawn of the prestigious London Arena, we met Jude Bellingham, Rodrigo Goes and Vinicius Junior, as well as Andric, who will arrive in Madrid this summer.

After the rest of this announcement

And for his first prestigious match on the European continent, the young prodigy from Palmeiras, aged just 17, led Canarinha to victory. Just bright. A goal ten minutes from time sent Leather into the back of the net after Vinicius Junior’s first attempt was released by Pickford. Coming on in the 71st in place of his future teammate Rodrigo, he showed a very marked personality and traces of his enormous talent.

to read

Friendly: Krak Andrić gives Brazil victory against England

Madrid is already on fire

“I believe that if Andrique continues to be serious, hardworking… he will become a historical name in Brazilian football and world football. But we need to be calm with Andrik right now. But it is different, its qualities are different”Brazil coach Dorival explained after the match. “It’s a unique feeling. I was playing in this stadium on FIFA and I scored a goal in my first match too. That’s the first thing I thought. My family, my girlfriend, my friends were in the stands, I’m so happy”explained the teenager, who remarkably went to greet Bellingham at the final whistle of the match.

After the rest of this announcement

In Spain, it was enough to ignite, and the little prodigy is on the front page of many media outlets. “Andric joins Bellingham and Vinicius’ party and conquers Wembley”.We read Brand, where we assert that he is the youngest player to score at Wembley, and the fourth youngest scorer in his selection’s history behind Pele, Edu and Ronaldo. Suffice it to say that everything indicates that Andrić will already have a more or less important role from the restart of La Liga in August.