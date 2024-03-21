Analyst views of the day: Kering, Accor, BNP Paribas, LVMH, Edenred, Publicis, SAP… – 03/21/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

Accor: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 45 to 49 EUR.

Aedifica Sa: Morgan Stanley has a market weight with a reduced price target from 66 to 59 EUR.

Airbus Say: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 165 to 186 EUR.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the price target from 62 to 63 EUR.

Aubay: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 48 to 50 EUR.

Basf Se: Oddo BHF moves from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of 50 to 63 EUR.

Biomariux: Berenberg moves from Hold to Buy with a price target of EUR 99.60 to EUR 114.50.

Bnp Paribas: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 71 to 72 EUR.

Claranova Se: Bryan Garnier & Co. Maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 6 EUR to 7 EUR.

Covivio: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weighting recommendation with a price target of 44 to 46 EUR.

Dysorin Spa: Berenberg maintains Buy to Hold with price target reduced from EUR 104 to EUR 100.

Edenred Se: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target cut from 65 to 61 EUR.

Equinor Asa: Sparbank 1 Markets moves from Neutral to Buy with a price target of NOK 300 to NOK 340.

Flughafen Zürich Ag: Research Partners AG moves from Buy to Buy with a price target of 210 CHF.

Icade: Morgan Stanley maintains an overweight recommendation with a price target of 45 to 28 EUR.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA: RBC Capital moves from sector perform to outperform with a price target of GBX 200 to GBX 220.

Kering: Cowen maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target cut from 485 to 430 EUR. DZ Bank AG Research moves from Hold to Sell with a reduced price target of 405 EUR to 346 EUR.

Klépierre: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target of 19 to 21 EUR.

Lonza Group Ag: CLSA maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 621 CHF from 569.

LVMH: Bryan Garnier & Co. Maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 840 to 880 EUR.

Merck Kaga: DZ Bank AG Research moves from Hold to Buy with a price target raised from EUR 154 to EUR 185.

Partners Group Holding AG: Bank Vantobel AG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 1450 CHF from 1280. Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 1320 CHF from 1250. JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 1097 to 1252 CHF.

Pernod Ricard: Deutsche Bank moves from “Sell” to “Hold” with a target of 140 EUR.



Psp Swiss Property AG: Morgan Stanley remains Market Weighted with a price target of 105 to 115 CHF.

Publicis Group SA: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the price target from 103 to 109 EUR.

Redrow Plc: RBC Capital downgrades its recommendation from Outperform to Sector Perform with a price target of GBX 750.

Rheinmetall Ag: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target of 455 to 600 EUR.

Sap Se: KeyBanc Capital Markets initiates Overweight monitoring with a price target of 230 EUR.

Segro Plc: HSBC moves from Hold to Buy with a price target of GBX 791 to 964.

Society General: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 31 to 30 EUR.

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd: Berenberg maintains Buy to Hold with a price target raised from CHF 240 to CHF 250.

Warehouses de Pauve Sa: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation with a price target of 21 to 22 EUR.