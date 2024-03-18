Analyst views of the day: Alstom, Carrefour, LVMH, Sanofi, Teleperformance, Thales, Unibail… – 03/18/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only those companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

Abb Ltd: Société Générale maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 33 to 42 CHF.

Aena Sme, Sa: Jefferies raises price target to 188 EUR from 184 EUR to Buy to Hold.

Alstom: Deutsche Bank moves from Hold to Buy with price target of 17 EUR.

Biomariux: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight opinion and lowers the price target from 113 to 112 EUR.

Bytes Technology Group Plc: Numis moves from Accumulate to Hold with a price target of GBX 575 to GBX 585.

Carrefour: Oddo BHF goes from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of 18 EUR.

Centrica Plc: RBC Capital moves from Outperform to Sector Perform with a price target of GBX 140 to GBX 145.

Covivio: HSBC moves from Hold to Buy with a price target of 50 to 52 EUR.

EDp Renováveis, Sa: Societe Generale holds from Buy with a price target lowered from EUR 18.50 to EUR 14.30.

Eon Se: Morgan Stanley moves from Underweight to Market Weighting with a price target of 13 to 15 EUR.

Eurasio Se: Berenberg maintains his buy recommendation and raises the price target from 90 to 100 EUR.

Geberit Ag: Stifel maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target raised from 480 to 515 CHF.

Gecina: HSBC HOLD from BUY with price target lowered from 120 EUR to 105 EUR.

Givaudan Sa: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target of 3,300 to 3,800 CHF.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Sa: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation with a reduced price target from 91 to 89 EUR.

Icade: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 42 to 35 EUR.

Italgas Spa: Grupo Santander revises its recommendation from underperform to neutral with a price target of EUR 5.50.

Lonza Group AG: Jefferies is Buy with a price target raised from 490 to 637 CHF.

Lvmh: Cowen maintains its Outperform recommendation with a price target of 860 to 1000 EUR.

Rheinmetall Ag: Bankhaus Metzler maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 505 to 550 EUR.

Sanofi: Citigroup maintains its Outperform recommendation and raises the price target from 94 to 98 EUR.

Signif NV: Barclays moves from underweight to overweight with a price target of 29 to 32 EUR.

Telecom Plus Plc: Investec initiates Buy watch with a price target of 2197 GBX.

Teleperformance Say: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 200 to 140 EUR.

Thales: BNP Paribas Exxon maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 155 to 152 EUR.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Se: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 82 EUR from 80.

Vat Group Ag: Stifel maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target raised from 300 to 440 CHF.

Vivendi Say: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 12 to 14 EUR.