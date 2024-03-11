Analyst Opinions of the Day: Airbus, AXA, Carrefour, Edenred, HelloFresh, Spie, UCB, Unibail… – 03/11/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only those companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

Air France-Klm: Oddo BHF maintains its underperform recommendation and lowers the price target from 11.50 to 10.50 EUR.

Airbus Se: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 175 to 182 EUR.

Aperam Sa: Citigroup remains neutral with a price target of 32 to 30 EUR.

Asm International Nv: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the price target from 490 to 540 EUR.

Asml Holding Nv: Citigroup maintains its Outperform recommendation and raises the price target from 890 to 980 EUR.

Axa: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 34 to 37 EUR.

Bayer Ag: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains Buy to Hold with a price target cut from EUR 45 to EUR 30.

Believe: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 18.50 to 20 EUR.

Brunello Cucinelli Spa: Stifel initiates watch to hold with a price target of 115 EUR.

Carrefour: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a reduced price target from 20 to 19 EUR.

From Etern Group: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target of 230 to 235 EUR.

Edenred Se: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 68 to 63 EUR.

Alice: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 25 to 24 EUR.

Eurazeo Se: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 75 to 79 EUR.

Getlink Se: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target to 19.50 EUR from 20 EUR.

Grenke Ag: Oddo BHF goes from Neutral to Outperform with price target raised from EUR 24 to EUR 27.30.

HelloFresh Say: Bankhaus Metzler goes from Hold to Sell with a price target lowered from EUR 23 to EUR 6. Barclays maintains an overweight recommendation with a price target of 28 to 12 EUR. Berenberg maintains his buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 31 to 9.50 EUR. Bernstein maintains his underperformance recommendation and lowers the price target from 11 to 5.30 EUR. Jefferies maintains Buy with a price target lowered from EUR 33 to EUR 7.50. Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight advice with a price target of 17 to 10 EUR.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Nv: KBC Securities initiates a buy watch with a price target of 18 EUR.

Kering: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a reduced price target of 463 to 456 EUR.

Kion Group Ag: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg moves from Hold to Buy with a price target raised from EUR 45 to EUR 56.

Kuhn und Nagel International AG: Morgan Stanley maintains its recommendation of underweight with a price target of 270 to 273 CHF.

Marks & Spencer Group plc: RBC Capital moves from sector perform to outperform with a price target raised from GBX 285 to GBX 300.

Munich Re: Keefe Bruyette and Woods downgrade to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of 435 EUR.

Safran: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the price target from 180 to 210 EUR.

Sfs Group Ag: Mirabaud Securities maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 117 to 109 CHF.

Spie Sa: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 33 to 40 EUR.

Teleperformance Se: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and lowers price target from 220 to 150 EUR.

Tikehau Capital: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 22.80 to 23.40 EUR.

Ucb: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its bearish recommendation with a price target of 106 to 123 EUR.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Se: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the price target from 58 to 80 EUR.

Var Energi: ING Bank initiated monitoring for Buy with a price target of NOK 39.80.

Verband AG: Societe Generale raised the price target to 64.60 EUR from EUR 64.10 to Hold from Sell.

Wacker Neuson Se: Bankhaus Metzler maintains Buy to Hold with price target lowered from EUR 26 to EUR 19.