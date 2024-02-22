Analyst Opinions of the Day: Air Liquide, Carrefour, STMicro, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Schneider, Soitec… – 02/22/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only those companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

Air Liquide: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its bearish recommendation with a price target of 160 to 173 EUR. Bernstein maintains his outperform recommendation and raises the price target from 197 to 207 EUR.

AG Also Holding: Bank Vantobel AG maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 320 to 310 CHF.

Antofagasta PLC: AlphaValue/Baader Europe moves from consolidating to easing with a price target cut from GBX 1921 to GBX 1863.

Asm International Nv: HSBC initiates watch to hold with a price target of 532 EUR.

Asml Holding Nv: HSBC initiates Buy watch with a price target of 954 EUR.

Aéroports De Paris: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 110 to 126 EUR.

Bridgepoint Group Plc: Investec downgrades its buy to keep recommendation with a price target of GBX 272.

Bytes Technology Group Plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited starts monitoring to keep with price target of 650 GBX.

Carrefour: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 20 to 19 EUR.

Compagne des Alpes: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation with a price target lowered from EUR 25 to EUR 19.

Computacenter Plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited initiates Buy monitoring with a price target of GBX 3350.

Euronext Nv: Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform recommendation with a price target of 92 to 96 EUR.

Smith & Co. A/S: ABG Sundal Collier moves from Hold to Buy with a target price of DKK 350 raised from 320.

Fourvia (ex-Foresia): Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and lowers the price target from 24 to 22 EUR.

Knowit Ab: ABG maintains sell on Sundal Collier with a price target raised to SEK 150 from SEK 135.

Mercialys: Jefferies Buy with a price target of 11.50 to 12 EUR.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc: Shore Capital moves to buy from hold.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc: Berenberg moves from Hold to Buy with a price target raised from GBX 290 to GBX 295.

Sartorius Stadim Biotech: Barclays maintains its market weighting recommendation with a price target of 210 to 220 EUR.

Schneider Electric Say: HSBC maintains Buy to Hold with a price target raised from EUR 190 to EUR 205.

Softcat Plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited initiates monitoring to keep with a price target of 1490 GBX.

Soitec: HSBC initiates buy watch with price target of 229 EUR.

Stmicroelectronics Nv: HSBC initiates buy watch with price target of 61 EUR.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab: Deutsche Bank moves to Buy to Hold with a reduced price target of SEK 285 from SEK 315.

Swisscom AG: Deutsche Bank maintains its sell recommendation and lowers the price target to CHF 465 from 500.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding Ag: Berenberg discontinued coverage of the action.

Telenor Asa: Sparbank 1 moves to neutral from market buy with a price target of NOK 140 to NOK 120.

Tf1: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its recommendation to accumulate with a price target of 10.30 to 10.40 EUR.

Tod’s Spa: Bryan Garnier & Co. Accepts to buy with price target raised from 43 EUR to 45 EUR.

Ultimovacs Asa: ABG Sundal Collier initiates a buy watch with a price target of NOK 180.

Vidrala, Sa: Bestinver Securities goes from Hold to Buy with a price target raised from EUR 88 to EUR 105.

Wereldhave Nv: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target cut from 19 to 17.50 EUR.