Ana Knezevich’s husband would have been unfaithful: the disturbing message is key to the investigation

It has been 21 days since Ana Nezevich, a Colombian-American citizen, went missing in Spain. A few hours ago, new details emerged that further worried the woman’s family and friends. Her ex-husband assures that he had nothing to do with her and, through his lawyer, He says he is cooperating with authorities.

The investigation indicates that on February 2 at 9:30 p.m., when 40-year-old Ana Maria Knezevich Hanao was in the apartment where she lived in Madrid. The intercom and hallway cameras were covered with paint by a man wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The next day, two messages were sent from her number saying she was going on a trip with a guy she met on the street the day before the alarm bell rang.

“She didn’t go for a walk because she talked to Alyssa until 10 p.m., and by then, “I’ve never met a man.”His friend, Sanna Ramu said.

The Colombian-American had just moved to Spain in the middle of a complicated divorce process. According to people close to him, due to financial issues and Alleged infidelity of her husband David NezevichOf Serbian origin, with a woman in Colombia.

This is how Ana described it in a message sent to one of her friends and which is now part of the investigation. In conversation he also points out that it also felt like abuse when they were intimate, Because he was aggressive.

What did Ana Knezevich’s husband answer?

David NezevichThrough his lawyer, it has been suggested that he is cooperating with the investigation from Serbia, as he does not speak Spanish.

“It’s just a personal decision. And about the messages to friends and others I know between the couple, I think honestly the focus in this horrible situation should be to find Ana.said Ken Pedowitz, the lawyer for the missing woman’s husband.

At his home in Florida, vehicles and other belongings are still parked, although, according to his lawyer, David went to Serbia before his wife disappeared.