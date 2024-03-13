Ana Garcia will start a “crusade for justice”.

Ana García, wife of the former president of Honduras JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZwho pleaded guilty to three drug-trafficking offenses in New York last Friday, announced on Tuesday that he would now seek the presidency of his country for the opposition National Party. “Today I want to announce to Honduras that I have decided to launch my candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic for the National Party for the period 2026-2030,” Ana García said in a message on the X social network.

Ana García de Hernández announced her pre-candidacy for President

He added that, starting Wednesday, his “A crusade for justiceand invited his followers to the headquarters of the Central Committee of the National Party in the Honduran capital in the morning. García, who was first lady of Honduras during her husband’s two four-year terms in office (2014-2018 and 2018-2022), said she has decided to seek the presidency for the 2025 general elections, “ Injustice that we have seen in recent times” and “responding to the plea of ​​thousands of Hondurans who have expressed their support to me.” With her husband extradited to the United States on April 21, 2022, where he faces trial for drug trafficking, the former first lady is denouncing the injustice done to Hernandez, as she says, “He is innocent. .”

JOH found guilty