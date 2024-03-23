Ana Garcia shows solidarity with the generals

the message

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Former First Lady of Honduras, ANA GARCIA DE HERNANDEZMessage sent Unity To the generals Tulio Romero Palacios And Willy Oseguera Rodas After testifying for the defense of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a trial held in New York, they were arrested on Thursday-March 21- after their arrival at Palmerola International Airport. Through her social networks, the former president’s wife lamented the situation and classified the arrest of army generals as “injustice” and a “media spectacle”.

“Our solidarity with General Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas, two brave and honest men. We are very sorry for what you had to go through today to speak the truth and get justice. It’s a shame to see this kind of injustice and media spectacle,” García de Hernández wrote on Social Network X.

Another family member who expressed solidarity with the Honduran military was the former president’s youngest daughter Isabella Hernandez, who argued that the two “told the truth to the world.” “Thank you General Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas for telling the truth to the world. We regret that your bravery has received an arrest warrant. Our family is with you,” Isabella Hernandez posted.

After paying bail of 1,800 lempiras, Generals Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas will defend themselves in freedom against the charges against them after testifying in favor of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Their lawyer, Fernando González, explained that after paying bail they received a letter of temporary release to be heard in freedom and thus continue the process as it should always be. Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas are charged by the armed forces with the crime of abandoning their destination, after they offered their testimony at the former ruler’s trial but never informed the body that they would be leaving the country.