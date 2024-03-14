An OM tfo deployed at the Parc des Princes!

The ultimate insult. On the sidelines of the Coupe de France quarter-final between PSG and Nice, on Wednesday evening, a Tifo Boulogne side was deployed to the glory of OM.

The image went almost unnoticed, but this Thursday the affair caused quite a stir. Wednesday evening at the players’ entrance on the lawn of the Parc des Princes for the quarter-final between the Coupe de France PSG And in OGC Nice (a 3-1 victory for the Parisians), a white and blue Tifo appeared in the Boulogne stands, drawing a white M in a blue O…

The result is not great but there is no room for doubt about it. It’s really a tifo for the pride of no Om which has just been deployed at the center of the enclosure dedicated to Paris Saint-Germain. And this is not the work of a few dozen “traitors” in red and blue jerseys.

Paris supporters were trapped

The process is further distracted, imagined and put in place by a tandem of YouTubers in search of a buzz, and not necessarily committed to Marseille’s cause. ” For those who doubted it was indeed an om tfoOn his account X writes to Iroy. It’s been a month with Theo Odes that we’ve been preparing the biggest prank of our lives… »

To do this, the two troublemakers took over the park to place the instructions necessary for the execution of their troll on a few creeks. ” We are going to create PSG history by presenting an extraordinary show, which has never been seen before. There is a sheet (blue or white) on your seat… », we can read specifically on this notice. Parisian supporters thus believed it was a “prank” that they were taking part in the Tifo in honor of PSG. A diabolical idea.