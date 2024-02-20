An MP plays an influencer on TikTok to “outmod” Sheen

It opens everything up against fast fashion. MP Antoine Vermorel-Marques attacks the fast-moving textile industry by adopting a code of influencers promoting it. It is in the staging of the “sheen haul” (the act of unpacking your order in front of your community) that elected LR manages to convey their message: fast fashion is as bad for the planet as it is for our health. “These shoes are very warm, very classy, ​​they have been treated with phthalate: a substance that is an endocrine disruptor that can make us all sterile”, he emphasizes as an example. His video was uploaded on February 12 last. The MP also points to the fact that the Sheen brand ships all its packages by plane, even though it is “twenty times more polluting than by boat”.

With this video montage paired with images from iamm_maee, a TikTok influencer with 211,000 subscribers, the elected official is promoting his proposal for a bill aimed at financially penalizing “fast fashion.” He is campaigning to “enforce penalties for all fast fashion products so that they are definitely out of fashion”.

A company comes out regularly

Accused of forced labor, inciting overconsumption, the environmental impact of its products and a lack of transparency about its production, Sheen regularly attracts the ire of environmental and human rights defenders.

In a message to AFP, the company said it “shared legislators’ interest in promoting responsible supply chain management and protecting our environment.” The Chinese brand maintains that its model is “fundamentally different from fast fashion” and ensures that it adheres to “best international practices in terms of sustainable development and social commitments”.

The president of the Union of Textile Industries, Olivier Ducatilian, judged that “all initiatives aimed at combating unfair competition from Shane, Temu and others are welcome”.