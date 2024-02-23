“An incredible case.” A mother left her child alone to go on vacation and found him dead when she returned.

By Rebecca Cohen – NBC News

A Cleveland woman pleaded guilty Thursday to the aggravated murder of a toddler she left alone for more than a week while she was on vacation, prosecutors said.

Crystal Candelario, 32, leaves behind her 16-month-old daughter, Jaylyn Candelario. “lonely and neglected” On June 6, 2023 at his home, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement Thursday. The woman did not return home until June 16, 2023.

When he returned, Candelario found Jaylin unconscious and called the police.

Jaylene Callender. via WKYC

Authorities found Jaylene in a dirty pen. The girl was declared brought dead, officials explained. was “extremely dehydrated”Police Ext.

Investigators determined that Candelario left her daughter alone while on vacation in Detroit and Puerto Rico, according to authorities.

(This mother appeared on the Interpol list: ICE arrested her and detained her for 6 years)

Recommended

Candelario pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of child endangerment in the case. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.

“This case is one of those truly incredible cases that will stay with me for many years,” O’Malley said in a statement.

(In video: Quintuplets celebrate first year of life on eve of second little sister’s arrival)

“Our job is to represent victims, and today we spoke on behalf of 16-month-old Jaylene, who is no longer with us. Her mother’s selfish decisions. Today’s sentence is the first step towards justice for Jaleen,” he asserted.