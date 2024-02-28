An excellent collector’s item, fans will snap it up

Cult game The Last of Us continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a brand new feature that should be a hit with fans.

The Last of Us celebrated its tenth anniversary on June 14, 2013. An anniversary already well spent, which certainly doesn’t stop companies from wanting to pay homage to Naughty Dog’s masterpiece. It must be said that on the PlayStation side, the celebration did not live up to the event, although we can expect some great announcements. Collectors were also able to get a gorgeous Ellie and Joel statuette from Prime 1 Studios and a cool reproduction of the clicker, this time designed by Dark Horses. Get out your checkbook, there’s something else…

A gorgeous vinyl box set for the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us

If you have some money left for 10m The anniversary of The Last of Us, maybe get ready to spend it. American music label Milan Records, in association with Naughty Dog, is releasing an exclusive, previously unreleased vinyl box set. Decorated with cute clicker artwork featuring Joel and Ellie, this thick box hides four colorful pink and blue discs. « Find details on Vinyl Box Set 10E TLOU’s birthday! With Gustavo Santaolla’s masterpieces from The Last of Us Volumes 1 and 2 » Milan Records reports.

If you are collectors and/or LP enthusiasts, you probably know that these two original tapes are not new. But this is a publication with special titles that is still mysterious. For a more beautiful and complete box set, Milan Records has included the game’s original score, four printed covers as well as two lithographs.

Want to crack? Pre-orders for the TLOU vinyl box set will open on the American label this Thursday, February 29, 2024. And in France? At the time of writing, we don’t have the information yet. It is not excluded, but there is no certainty. So if you want to be sure not to miss out, it would be best to secure a copy at Atlantic. Price, not known, will be affected by customs though.