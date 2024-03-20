An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane had a cracked windshield while landing in Portland.

In less than two months, two incidents affected confidence in Boeing: a broken windshield on an Alaska Airlines flight and a panel damage on a United flight. (AP/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Alaska Airlines flight ArlingtonLanded safely at Virginia Portland International Airport, Oregon, despite the crew finding a crack in the cockpit’s inner windshield during landing. The incident highlighted recent difficulties in aircraft production. BoeingIncluding the model protagonist of this event, The Boeing 737-800.

According to airline representatives, the flight, which had 159 passengers and 6 crew members, was not injured as a result of the incident. KOIN 6 News.

By a statement, Alaska Airlines said for FOX12 That the plane cracked while landing. “The crew followed their checklist and the aircraft continued safely to its destination as scheduled,” the airline added.

Attention will now turn to the technical intricacies of the aircraft Boeing, specifically found that these models have a five-layer windshield system, including an outer panel, three inner layers, and an inner panel. This configuration allowed the plane to land without complications or loss of thrust. After the incident, it was announced that the aircraft would be inspected and repaired by engineers on the ground.

This incident is no different in terms of recent problems related to airliners. Boeing. Less than two months ago, another flight Alaska Airlines One incident was experienced when a door plug closed mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

The company has been criticized for its manufacturing processes, particularly model failures 737 MAXAfter an audit Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Shows significant deficiencies in production and quality control.

Another Boeing 737-800 lost an outer panel mid-flight before the windshield incident. (REUTERS/KOBI)

The New York Times Detailed information on specific mechanisms in the production line of Boeing They did not comply with 33 of the 89 production audits, reporting a total of 97 violations due to non-compliance. Additionally, mechanics at one of its key suppliers uncovered unusual methods of compliance verification, including the use of hotel cards and dish detergent as improvised tools. It will take more than a year to resolve these issues.

Also, just a few days before this incident Alaska AirlinesAnother United Airlines Boeing 737-800 lost an exterior panel during the flight, although it landed safely. Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford, Oregon.

United Airlines The plane, which is 25 years old (about 202 years in aeronautical par), promised a “thorough inspection” and necessary repairs before returning to service. During the flight, which had 139 passengers and 6 crew members, no emergency was declared, and the airport resumed normal operations after verifying that there was no debris on the runway.

Recent events highlight the challenges facing the aviation industry and the company in particular Boeing. Corrective measures and detailed inspections will be crucial to ensure aviation safety and restore public confidence in these aircraft models.