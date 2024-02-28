An Adele concert scheduled for March has been postponed due to health reasons

LAdele fans will have to wait. The famous British singer announced the postponement of all her concert dates planned for March in Las Vegas due to health reasons. “I love you, I will miss you and I am truly sorry for the inconvenience,” she wrote this Wednesday, February 28, on X.

After apologizing, the interpreter Sky Fall Explained that she fell ill at the end of her last performance and during her hiatus. “And now I’m sick again and unfortunately it’s affecting my voice,” she continued.

Culture Newsletter Every Wednesday at 4 pm. Get unmissable weeks of cultural news as well as surveys, decipherments, portraits, trends… Thank you!

Your registration has been considered with the email address:

To find all our other newsletters, go to: MyAccount By registering, you accept the General Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy.

In residence in Las Vegas from 2022

Adele ended her remarks by explaining that she must follow “doctor’s orders” to fully get back on her feet. His ten concerts planned for March, as part of his Las Vegas residency, have thus been postponed to a “later date”.

The 35-year-old singer has been performing her “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace since November 2022. Her last concert is scheduled for June 15, 2024, before returning to Europe and several dates in Munich.



