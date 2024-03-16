Amine Harit laughs at his spat with Marcelino after Villarreal-OM

After the OM qualified against Villarreal, Emine Harit experienced a tense moment with Marcelino. The Spanish coach did not want to shake his former player’s hand after the meeting. Moroccan X (formerly Twitter) was happy with the situation.

In pain, OM qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Villarreal this Thursday. The Olympians will face Benfica in the next round. At the end of the match against the Spanish club, there was a tense moment between Villarreal coach and former OM coach Emine Harit and Marcelino. The Spanish technician refused to shake his former player’s hand and the Marseille player mocked him on X (formerly Twitter).

“Next time bring me Bucky”

A video of the altercation between the two men was shared on X. Amin Harit shared it with a comment: “Next time bring me Bucky.”

In his message, the Moroccan player mentioned Baysangur Chamsoudinov aka “Baki”, an MMA fighter who defeated Cedric Doumbe last week during the PFL Paris main event.

Amin Harit therefore prefers to laugh at this situation by joking that he is ready to fight a real fighter. The OM midfielder, however, was furious at the time as shown by the video shared in which he appears to be insulting Marcelino at each other.