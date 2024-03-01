American Airlines has changed the rules for passengers who want to access their flights in standby mode

Only members of the American Airlines AAdvantage program will be able to access the standby travel option starting March 1, 2024 (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

American AirlinesOne of the largest airlines USAannounced a series of significant changes to its flight standby policy (Standby), which affects how many passengers will be able to access this option. Starting March 1, 2024, members of your program only Aadvantage They can request to travel while waiting, and furthermore, they must do so only through the airline’s website or its mobile application.

It may interest you: Authorities have confirmed the deaths of an American couple missing in Grenada

The possibility of Fly standby Traditionally flexible and a valued option by mid-budget travelers who prefer to wait at the airport Seats become available at the last minute, often at a reduced price. However, the effectiveness of this practice has decreased as flights become fully booked, thus making it more difficult to get a seat.

Posted by aviation analyst and author Ben Sluppig on the blog One mile at a time, the airline will require passengers to be members of the AAdvantage program to access the same-day standby travel option. In addition, passengers will now have to make their flight standby requests only through aa.com and the American Airlines app, eliminating the ability to receive direct assistance from agents at the airport.

With this new move, standby flight requests must be made through American Airlines’ website or app (AP/Seth Wenig).

Ben Schlapig Concerns were expressed about these changes, particularly the ban on not allowing waitlisting by airport agents. “The second change is perhaps more problematic” said Slapig. “Airport agents can no longer add you to the waiting list, so you have to make that request yourself or it won’t happen,” the newspaper quoted. Street.

It may interest you: TSA PreCheck travelers no longer need an ID or boarding pass at these US airports

The move appears to be part of a broader strategy American Airlines To promote your program Aadvantagesaid Schlepig, who was not surprised by the use of standby trips as an added incentive to encourage enrollment in the program. However, the new obligation to manage requests digitally has raised concerns, especially given the possibility of encountering technical issues that prevent these processes from being carried out.

But American Airlines is not the only one, other airlines like Southwest Airlines have also implemented important changes in their flight plans. When traveling with Southwest, passengers are not assigned seats in advance, the airline opts for a system where passengers are ordered to boarding based on several criteria and then select their preferred seat upon entering the plane.