AMD launched the Radeon RX 7900 GRE to replace Nvidia’s RTX 4070

Originally reserved for the Chinese market, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE will be launched worldwide on February 27 as a direct competitor to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070.

The graphics card market is now in a period of transition: Nvidia has just launched its RTX 40 Super and AMD is preparing the ground for its future generation, RDNA 4, for the next school year.

But it seems that this generation is not completely over for AMD, which has decided to launch worldwide a graphics card reserved for the Chinese market: the RX 7900 GRE. In fact, it was easily found in other countries, which forced the manufacturer to offer it worldwide.

AMD releases an RTX 4070 killer

The RX 7900 GRE uses a reduced version of the Navi31 chipset used in other AMD 7900 series GPUs. In terms of power, it must therefore be placed slightly below the RX 7900 XT when the manufacturer wants to compete directly with Nvidia’s RTX 4070 in the mid-range.

The technical sheet is therefore similar to the manufacturer’s latest graphics cards, with 80 compute units, 16 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus clocked at 18 Gbps. So we are very close to the RX 7800 XT which costs 50 euros more.

AMD intends this card for gaming in 1440p at higher refresh rates with an average of 14% more performance than this definition according to the manufacturer’s benchmarks (in rasterization). It of course supports the entire AMD HYPR-RX software suite to take advantage of image generation and FSR 3 in particular.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Price and Availability

There is no reference card for this RX 7900 GRE, which will be available tomorrow, February 27, at a recommended price of 609.90 euros. You can get it from AMD partners like Acer, ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor and XFX.