Amazon offers you the Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at an exceptional price!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners, cordless models offer better maneuverability to remove dirt from even the smallest corners. It is in this spirit that Amazon offers you to simplify your daily cleaning while increasing your efficiency with the Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

equipped withHigh performance 450 W motor And A Suction capacity reaches 38 kpaThis vacuum cleaner sold by Amazon will surprise you with its efficiency.

to read

Leroy Merlin: Don’t miss 15% off the Dexter Mini Plunge Saw!



Speed ​​and suction power are adjustableWhat sets this device apart is its status as the first wireless model Equipped with speed memory function.

therefore, It is not necessary to readjust the parameters To remove dust or cat litter.

To add a touch of satisfaction after every cleaning, Aromatherapy tablets are formulated to diffuse aromas Pleasant after the cleaning is done.

55 minutes of guaranteed battery life!

Thanks for An anti-overheating chip, This battery powered vacuum cleaner ensures long-term use.

to read

Lidl: Arm yourself with this selection of accessories and kitchenware for under €19!



It offers 55 minutes of autonomy In ECO mode, 30 minutes In standard condition, and 18 minutes In maximum mode.

A self-protection function prevents any interruption, ensures user security. It is also possible to charge the device overnight without risk.

A design that maximizes freedom of use

Its ingenious design makes it easy to store, thanks to a notch on the handle that allows it to be hung on the edge of a cupboard or sofa without the risk of falling.

Its ergonomic design with double handle Makes it easy to hold and allows it to be laid flat (at 180°) for easy cleaning under furniture.

to read

Ikea: Get the BÅRSLÖV convertible sofa at an incredible price!



Floor brush, With integrated motorEnsures powerful suction and fast dust cleaning.

Unique design of A brush with comb-shaped teeth Cuts hair easily, reduces tangles.

For dark areas, The brush is equipped with 6 forward-facing LED lightsEnsures effective cleaning even in the dark.

The Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is now available on Amazon Price €169.99.

to read

Brico Depot: Simplify your lawn maintenance with the TITAN Self-Propelled Mower!



On February 26, 2024 at 6:30 PM