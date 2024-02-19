Amazing secrets to increase your happiness today – discover them now!

Hello Overwatch 2 gamers and fans! If you’re nostalgic for the first season, then you’ll be delighted with what Blizzard has in store for you. Until February 18, there are a ton of free rewards available to celebrate Season 9 of the game. Yes, you heard right, it’s free!

Season 9 of Overwatch 2, called Virtuoso, brings its share of new features. Available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch, the game is experiencing a real revival. However, one of the most controversial new features concerns healing characters, with the introduction of healing abilities for all heroes. But that’s not all, because for the start of this new season, a partnership between Blizzard and Amazon allows you to collect exclusive rewards by watching streams on Twitch. You can also get name cards, voice lines, weapon charms and legendary outfits for Zenyatta. But hurry, this offer is valid only till February 18.

This isn’t the first time Zenyatta has made the Cybermonk skin available, but this is a golden opportunity to get it for free. So grab your controller and start this adventure before the promotional period ends. Come on, get on your screen and let the game begin!