Amazing! Discover the hidden details in the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer that could change everything in the upcoming Alden Ring DLC! 🔥🎮

In the latest trailer for Alden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, a lot of details were hidden in plain sight. Some saw them, others let them pass. For example, long before the expansion was announced, the entrance to Shadowland was always there. As players wait to enter this mysterious location, what should they do but analyze it and gather as much information as possible from it? After all, hunger must be satisfied. In the latest scans, fans have noticed some details that might not have been noticed under the haze of excitement while watching the trailer.

The new DLC for Alden Ring is coming in June 2024. In a video shared by a user named Phoebe on the Elon Musk-owned social network X, a character like Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat has never been seen before. Game. She pointed out in the comments that it resembles “senpau leaping kicks”, a skill seen in another From Software game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. That’s not the only skill fans have noticed. One user wrote: “They’re totally bringing back the bony fist and I’m so excited. » The Bone Fist is a weapon from another Souls-like-style game developed by FromSoftware, Dark Souls 2. Like Senpau Leaping Kicks, it deals more damage.

A number of pressing questions will be answered in Shadow of the Erdtree. Alden Ring already provides players with several combat skills that are very useful against formidable enemies. Bloodhound Step is the most powerful skill in boss fights. Some require defeating a boss. For example, the Glintblade Phalanx can be obtained after the battle against Godric the Grafted. Additionally, this time around, players can challenge themselves by using more advanced spells than those used in the game. The Elden Ring DLC ​​could give them a whole new, perhaps supernatural, territory to explore. According to the official Bandai Namco page, “Face the threat with new powers you can acquire. » It seems that, with the new features noticed by fans, Alden Ring will become closer to the Souls-like style than before.

Various burning questions will be answered in Shadow of the Erdtree, including Mikaela’s existence and the new antagonist Mesmer. More details may be revealed when it releases in June 2024. Did you spot any details in the trailer that fans missed? Let us know in the comments.