Amazfit Cheetah Square review: An ambitious and lightweight connected watch

Amazfit Cheetah synchronizes with the Zepp app, available on iOS and Android. Oriented towards health and wellness, it is divided into four main tabs. The first day’s report shows: number of steps, sleep “score”, heart rate, summary of last physical activities… The second tab is dedicated to sleep, thanks to a whole set of recorded metrics. during the night. The third tab compiles sports data, while the last tab concentrates the watch’s settings and customization options.

The application gives access to a wide catalog of home screens to personalize your watch, but also to a large number of applications developed mainly by Amazfit.

Overall, Zepp turns out to be rather thorough, even if we regret that it is full of paid content.