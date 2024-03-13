Alma Center in Rennes: new businesses, closures… here’s what’s changing

“I find it strange that the Continental is closed… there was always a queue…” says a loyal customer at the Alma Center in Rennes. Since mid-January, this historic brasserie in a shopping center opposite Carrefour has been closed due to judicial liquidation.

“The Continental closed overnight,” says a saleswoman from a neighboring store. “The staff found out the same day. » Sudden stop which makes many traders question. Even if some are less surprised. “Since the manager passed away in 2021, things have not been going well,” says a fast food employee.

In recent months, other brands have lowered their grills at the Alma Center. Among them, we include Mexican restaurant Nachos and children’s ready-to-wear boutique Sargent-Major in late 2023. The brand’s second boutique also closed at the Columbia Center. The Sargent-Major premises, located a few steps from SFR and Orange brands, are still closed, “may be taken over by another mobile operator”, says a neighboring businessman. Alma Center has not been spared from the woes of national ready-to-wear brands. For example, Camaiyu closed its store at the end of 2022.

“It is not uncommon to see stores set up and then left. Some come back when times are more favorable,” comments a trader. Another element may explain this significant turnover: the cost of rent. “Every time the lease is renewed, at the end of the year, we see that the amount has gone up.”

Multiple mouths

However, the number of empty cells in Alma remains relatively limited. New brands continue to set up there. In recent months, three new stores have opened: Devred, Lacoste and Footcorner.

Specializing in the sale of football apparel, Footcorner opened on 28 February. This boutique is the brand’s first in the West. “We are happy, the customers are there,” rejoices an employee. It must be said that the brand is very present on social networks. Rance Store’s TikTok videos already have thousands of views.