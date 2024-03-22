Allegations, social tensions, internal probe: Things are shaking up in the Gond-Pontuvre micro-crash

In February, two out of three employees were on sick leave, making it difficult to care for about ten children. For parents, the concern has arisen in a context where several cases of abuse in nurseries, especially private ones, have come to light in recent months.

When she learned of the incident in early March, Clarice sent a “salty” email to the director. He meets her “the next day”, “she categorically denies it”. His blood boils when the word “gentle violence” is used. “She justified this on the basis of the Montessori method which advocates swaddling the baby,” explains the artisan woman. According to her, the director also mentioned the “revenge” of staff against her who would try to defame her. Since then, two couples have chosen to withdraw their children from daycare. Cleo is one of them: her two children, aged 2 years and six months, attend the establishment. “I removed them in early March, as a precaution.”

“Administrative Problem”

1er March, Mylene leaves the nursery, her son in her arms never to return: “I didn’t have the courage to leave him”, testifies this mother whose little boy would also have “benefited” from this method of sleeping at home. She cited a “series of bad indicators”. And then “we also learned that the headmistress was in the habit, when ‘punishing’ a child, of holding her chin with her thumb. »

Above all, for the three mothers interviewed, this phenomenon emerges in a decadent environment, according to them, since September and this purchase, which was also supported by parents, was pleased to see that the former micro-crèche, run by Neo Kids Group and Established two years ago, will survive. Among the complaints: communication with staff became more difficult. Parents are also invited “not to enter the nursery anymore but to enter an ‘airlock’ to collect their children. » On this point, “these are the directives of the group after the attack”, argues the director.

For Olivier Combe, director of this Lyon group, which owns around thirty daycare centers, the problem is management. One of the employees wants to “only harm the director” about leaving “by mutual agreement”.

“There were no such actions,” insists the director, brushing aside any misbehavior.