All future citizen developers!

It must be recognized that in companies, easy-to-understand generative AI tools are now widely used. From text mining to PDF data extraction to natural language processing (NLP), generative AI and large language models (LLM) deliver intelligent data by optimizing how employees collect it. Analyze for decision making. This new situation has opened the way for the “citizen developer”. Thus, an accountant, supply chain analyst or merchandising analyst can all use generative AI to find the best possible solution to their business challenges.

It has become easier to train, for example, accountants to use AI-based analytics in their day-to-day work than to explain the nuances of accounting to data scientists.

What future for the citizen developer?

During technological innovations, programming and coding have become democratized, no longer requiring special skills. And although a company will always need qualified developers and data scientists to code sophisticated applications, it is now increasingly possible to entrust employees with building applications to solve their business problems.

Thanks to low-code, today’s and tomorrow’s citizen developers can produce simple applications that don’t require developer skills. Therefore, this new ability to create applications to quickly access relevant information will increase business productivity and efficiency. This trend will only accelerate as generative AI solutions integrate low-code, moving beyond drag-and-drop using natural language to ask any question.

Although the company will continue to rely on the skills of coders, programmers and system architects, application development itself should no longer be their sole prerogative. Thanks to platforms and self-service solutions augmented by generative AI, the torch can be passed to the citizen developer who in fact actively participates in the innovation capacity of companies and, ultimately, in its sustainability.



