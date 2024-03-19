Alkalizing, this way of drinking tea soothes heart inflammation

Don’t throw away your bag right away…

It is necessary to maintain the body to stay healthyAcid-base balance, so neither too acidic nor too alkaline. However, our western diet, Rich in wheat, salt and sugarThere are many times Very acidic. Meat, eggs, dairy products, baked goods, alcohol, fruit juices, canned foods and bread are also very acid-forming. And excess acidity in the body has significant health consequences: it can lead to weight loss, digestive disturbances, increased fatigue, risk of inflammation, allergies and water retention, prevents the elimination of toxins and leads to heartburn. Unpleasant acid reflux Daily.

Prefer green tea which is less acidic than black tea

To neutralize yourself and therefore calm the heartburn, you must Stay hydrated throughout the day because “a Highly concentrated blood can cause acidity“, tells us Dr Marie-Antoine Séjean, nutritionist. For example: tap water (acidic pH) alternating with alkaline water and Highly mineralized such as Hépar, Luhon or Contrexeville which have a pH higher than 7. Be careful with coffee Which is very acidifying. “There are people who drink it throughout the day, although it is not recommended: it puts a lot of stress on the intestinal flora, which can attack and deteriorate over time.“. It is better to switch to tea from time to time (With jasmine or lemon for example) that has been left pouring for too long, or More than 4-5 minutes. It’s a bit like what we call “Russian tea”, a very steep, but very thin way of drinking tea. For this, the idea is to have the same tea bag throughout the day to extend with a little hot water each time.

“Besides being A financial tipThis allows more micronutrients to be released and hence Alkaline substancesIn which a A decisive effect on the stomach. Certainly the first cup is acidic to the stomach, but the following will have had time to settle, rather alkalizing and most Less bitter to taste“, assures our interlocutor. Based on the rule that the lower the pH of the drink, the more acidic it is: remember that green tea (pH between 7 and 10) is less acidic than black tea (pH between 5 and 6).