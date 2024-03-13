Alexei Navalny’s death: Relative of Russian dissident attacked with hammer in Lithuania, ‘typical greeting from a gangster like Putin’

Lithuanian authorities have no doubts about Kremlin involvement in the attack on Leonid Volkov in Vilnius.

Leonid Volkov, a close associate of Alexei Navalny, was attacked on the evening of March 12 near his home in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

“They wanted to cut me to pieces“, he says in a video published on his Telegram channel on the night of March 12 to 13. “A man attacked me with a hammer directly in the yard, hitting my leg 15 times. I can’t walk anymore, but I’m told there are no fractures. My arm is broken.”Independent Russian media Meduza reports.

“I can only say one thing to Putin: nobody is afraid of you here”

“There is no doubt that such things are planned in advance… It is clear that such things are planned and we should not be surprised. But I want to make it clear that the services will be evaluated, investigated and, I hope That, he will find out. Responsible people. I can only say one thing to Putin: nobody here is afraid of you.”Gitanas Nauseda said during an official visit to France, as quoted by Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

Leonid Volkov said that he did the beating “The typical and characteristic greeting of a gangster like Putin, a Petersburg gangster”.

The attack on Volkov is being investigated by the counter-terrorism unit of the Lithuanian police.