Alec Baldwin: The gunman from the actor’s movie shooting in which a woman was shot and killed has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reid, the man who loaded the gun with which actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography for a film he was filming three years ago, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reid, who faces up to three years in prison, pleaded not guilty to the second charge. Tampering with evidence around the death of Hayley Hutchins on the set of rust In 2021.

Alec Baldwin will also face trial for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death.

The cinematographer, 42, died shortly after Baldwin was shot by a live bullet from a gun he was using to shoot the film in New Mexico.

The judges deliberated for only a few hours. They did so after hearing prosecutors argue throughout the trial that Gutierrez-Reid, who oversaw the film’s weapons as a gunsmith. Acted negligently while loading the weapon.

image source, Getty Images caption, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s mother is hearing the verdict against her daughter.

Gutierrez-Reid remained expressionless as the jury foreman read the verdict. A judge ordered her into custody.

The convicted woman’s attorney, Jason Bowles, put his head in his hands after hearing the guilty verdict, while the gunman’s mother wept behind him in public.

The ruling is likely to be seen as good news for Baldwin. Now, his lawyers may argue that what happened on the set was unfathomable to his client because it was the gunman’s responsibility.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez-Reid did not make sure the gun was loaded with blanks.

“Security Defects”

“This is about the case Security flaws which resulted in human death,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey said during closing arguments Wednesday.

Gutierrez-Reid was “negligent”, “negligent” and “reckless” Failing to realize that an ammunition box on set had been mixed with live bullets, Morrissey told jurors.

One of those bullets was in the gun Baldwin used, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Gutierrez-Reid brought a box of live pellets from his home in California to the New Mexico set. They said that these pills gradually spread throughout the set.

image source, Getty Images

Morrissey said he believed the gunman did not intend to bring bullets to the set, but that Hutchins’ death was a case in point. Tragic negligence.

The prosecutor added that Gutierrez-Reid was more “concerned about her career” and less about the victims after the shooting.

Gutierrez-Reid did not testify during the two-week trial, but his attorney said in closing arguments that prosecutors had not proven his client was the only person responsible for the fatal shooting.

“The (ammunition) box doesn’t matter, because we don’t know what was in it three or four days ago,” Bowles told the jury, arguing that his client I didn’t know there were real bullets on set.

Bowles also blamed Baldwin, as he was holding the gun when the shots were fired and was the film’s producer.

He added that Gutierrez-Reid was “an easy scapegoat.”

Among the witnesses at the trial was the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was also shot but survived.

Souza said she remembered looking at Gutierrez-Reid after she was shot, and hearing her repeatedly say: “I’m sorry, Joel.”.

The jury was also shown emotional and harrowing footage of the aftermath of the shooting, when Baldwin opened fire with a Colt .45 revolver.

The images include a video that appears to show Hutchins’ last moments, surrounded by paramedics trying to save his life.

Last year, the film’s cast and crew wrapped filming to pay tribute to Hutchins, with her husband serving as an executive producer.