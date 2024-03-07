USA

Alec Baldwin: The gunman from the actor’s movie shooting in which a woman was shot and killed has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed could face up to three years in prison.

  • author, Samantha Granville
  • role, BBC News

Hannah Gutierrez-Reid, the man who loaded the gun with which actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography for a film he was filming three years ago, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reid, who faces up to three years in prison, pleaded not guilty to the second charge. Tampering with evidence around the death of Hayley Hutchins on the set of rust In 2021.

Alec Baldwin will also face trial for involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death.

The cinematographer, 42, died shortly after Baldwin was shot by a live bullet from a gun he was using to shoot the film in New Mexico.

