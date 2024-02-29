Aldritt, Colombe, Flament, Mefau, Hastoy, Barassi… Lessons from the list to prepare Wells

The French Fifteen staff have announced a list of 34 players who will prepare for the trip to Wales (4pm on Sunday 10 March). Alldritt, Flament, Hastoy and Barassi are back in blue while Colombe and Mefau will hope to be first choice. Selection, injury or suspension, six players leave the group.

New faces will be in the marques next week. But some will be familiar. Moreover, injured, Gregory Alldrit was not part of the list for Italy, but he spent last week with the group until Lille for the match (13-13). The captain will be fit for training and matches this time when he returns on Sunday. There will be other familiar faces around him. Thibaud Flement, starting from the 2nd row, is absent from the World Cup.

The Toulouse player (25 caps) suffered a toe injury in the Champions Cup against Cardiff in early December. He will return to action this weekend against Castres (Saturday, 3pm). We will see if this recovery will be enough to apply for the match in Cardiff. The same goes for his friend Emmanuel Maffou, who was to experience his first in the blue jersey this winter. But he had to withdraw against Ireland after injuring his knee against Bath on 21 January. He has not played again since and will test himself against CO.

The right pillar of La Rochelle, Georges-Henri Colombe, who already called Marcos in 2021, is also present. At 25 years old, the giant front row and former member of Racing 92 has never known the honor of selection. In rotation with Atonio at his club, he scored the winning try against Leinster (27-26) in the Champions Cup final in Dublin last year. He replaces Agenas Alex Burin. Paul Gabriellegs, Marco Gazzotti and Matthias Halagahu were also not recalled.

Ramos in ten, behind the barre holder?

At the back, Mathieu Jalibert, who suffered a knee injury, and Jonathan Dainty, who was suspended following his sending off against Italy, had to be replaced. Both are out for the rest of the tournament. It is Antoine Hestoy (5 caps), who has not been seen since the second day of the World Cup group stage win against Uruguay (27-12), who has been recalled. He will join Thomas Ramos and Antoine Guibert for the opener position. According to our information, to replace Jalibert, Ramos should start at ten and the staff is looking to deploy Parisian Leo Barre at the back.

Was in great form in December before getting injured but has returned to his best with Stade Toulouse, with whom he was impressive in last Sunday’s victory at Clermont, center Pierre-Louis Barassi (3 selection, last in Australia in July 2021) digitally replaces Jonathan Dainty . He will complete the list of centers with Fickou, Moefana and Depoortère. It remains to be seen whether Fabian Galthy will trust the men in recent weeks; In his latest logic we think about the Moifana-Fikou couple, or whether he wants to innovate in this position.