Alden Ring’s final boss will be mandatory in the upcoming DLC, players rejoice!

Hey gamers, I have good news for you! Elden Ring players are on the starting block as one of the game’s best bosses will be mandatory for those looking to get into the upcoming DLC.

Since the release of the first official gameplay trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, fans have been checking out footage they may have missed, while also identifying where the expansion takes place, new faces, and what challenges await. . Our Tarnis warriors. Check out the Alden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer below.

However, aside from the new content, some players are excited about how they will be able to access the expansion. Like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, DLC entry points will appear somewhere in the game world, and must be found and activated to begin the adventure.

For Shadow of the Erdtree, the expansion gate will be Mikaela’s corpse, which can only be accessed after fighting the demigod Mohg, a late-game boss often referred to as the best in the game. Alden Ring fans are quite excited about this, with one saying “I’m glad Mohg is the guardian of the expansion, it’s easily one of the best boss fights in the game.”

Others agreed, pointing out how Mohg will be a real test of skill for most players, especially those new to the game.

“Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree” will be released on June 21 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms. It’s time to face Mohag and prepare to face this epic challenge!