Alas, Google accidentally confirmed the existence of its Pixel 8a

Coming back to the unexpected disappearance of a useful feature after the deployment of the latest “feature drop” update, Google has confirmed the existence of its future Pixel 8a, without doing so on purpose.

that one”Formalization» Unknowingly that Google serves us this week. The firm confirmed the existence of its future Pixel 8a by going back to its smartphone’s battery-related functionality unexpectedly disappearing after the deployment of the update.Feature drop“March.

For reference, with the Android 14 QPR 1 update, Google introduced new battery stats. In particular, they allowed the user to better think about the state of health of this essential part. However, this useful information was removed from the Pixel smartphone a few days ago without warning. What interests us now, however, is the justification provided by Google… because the group was (a little) too talkative.

Pixel 8a is indeed in the pipeline!

On one of its forum pages “Digit Tracker“, Google explained that this removal was intentional, and that these additional statistics regarding battery health should never actually appear on current devices. However, the firm added that this information is only intended to be displayed on the Pixel 8a and later models. .

In response to what some users saw as a mistaken deletion, Google commented:We only enable (this information) on Pixel 8a and above, so this is WAI (Working as intended).” It remains to be seen if this information will eventually return to the Pixel 7 and 8, or if Google will indeed be content to reserve it only for its future smartphones.

Regarding the Pixel 8a, the message is nevertheless clear: the device is indeed in the pipeline. According to the information we currently have, Google’s next mid-range smartphone will hit the market next month and may be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O conference in May.