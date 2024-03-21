Airbus: Huge orders for A350 and A321neo by Korean Air and Japan Airlines

necessary

Korean Air and Japan Airlines placed orders for about sixty Airbuses this Thursday, March 21. Together, the two Asian airlines purchased 54 examples of the wide-body A350 and 11 A321neo. Total transaction amount: $20 billion.

Business is booming for Airbus. Fifteen days after American Airlines’ mega order (85 A321neo), Korean Air (KAL) has ordered just 33 A350s and Japan Airlines (JAL) 32 aircraft.

In detail, South Korea’s national airline has placed orders for 27 A350-1000s and 6 A350-900s. At the European manufacturer’s latest known list prices (2018), the transaction is worth about $12 billion. The Seoul-based company is looking to strengthen its fleet in view of its merger with Asiana Airlines, which is expected to take effect by the end of the year.

For its part, the Tokyo-based Japanese national airline has just signed a contract for 21 A350-900s and 11 A321neos. Its amount is estimated to be around 8 billion dollars. Japan Airlines also ordered 10 Boeing 787-9s for about $3 billion.

The aircraft will be delivered to Japan Airlines in six years.

Delayed delivery…

The delivery of the devices to the Japanese company is expected to be spread over six years, starting from 2027-2028. One of the 21 A350-900 aircraft, however, should be delivered from the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the aircraft JAL lost in a ground collision at Tokyo-Haneda Airport in early January.

