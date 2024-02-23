Age of Mythology: Retold will be released on Xbox, PC and Game Pass in 2024! | Xbox

Xbox took advantage of the 25-year Age of Empires license to unveil Age of Mythology Retold, a brand new version of the cult RTS released in 2002. The developers assured that they should not expect a remake, but rather a “definitive edition” treatment of Age of Empires. It was confirmed that graphical and gameplay improvements were planned. Today, the developers have finally lifted the curtain on what to expect, and confirmed its release date for 2024 on Xbox and PC!

Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox and PC in 2024!

Unfortunately, we were not treated to a gameplay presentation, but only to a very detailed overview of the work carried out on the three units in the game. That said, images were later shared, allowing us to get the first in-game preview. (See end of article).

Players can expect engine updates, quality of life improvements, new 3D models, new animations, new textures, new user interface and new visual effects.

From the creators of the award-winning Age of Empires franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold goes beyond history to a mythical age where gods, demons, and humans engage in merciless conflict. Combining the best elements of the iconic Age of Mythology with modern real-time strategy design and visuals, Retold is an epic and innovative experience for players old and new. Protect your domain, command legendary monsters and summon the power of the gods to crush your enemies, or work together with your friends to conquer the arena of the gods. Call upon the gods Choose your gods from the Greek, Norse, Egyptian and Atlantean pantheons. Destroy your enemies by summoning powerful storms, devastating earthquakes and the famous dragon Nidhoga. Or summon fertile rain and protective dryads to help your people grow and prosper. free of demons Free centaurs, trolls, mummies and more. Command a variety of units inspired by the world’s greatest mythologies, from bejeweled crocodiles who harness the power of the sun to mighty cyclops. An epic mythological universe Embark on a 50-mission campaign that takes you into a vast, mythical world: storm the mighty walls of Troy, battle giants in the frozen wastes of Midgard, and uncover the secrets of Osiris in the shifting sands of Egypt. Become a mythical hero, even a god. Arena of the Gods Challenge the maze in all-new Trials of the Gods, both solo and co-op. Collect powerful blessings, join your friends and take on new challenges to conquer the arena where the gods themselves fight. Even better with friends Play with up to 11 of your friends, either head-to-head or against advanced AI, and enjoy dozens of randomly generated maps and scenarios for unlimited replayability.

Age of Mythology Retold will be available on Xbox and PC in 2024. It will apparently be integrated into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.