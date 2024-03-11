After winning the lottery he wins 2000 euros per month for 5 years at EuroDreams – Tuxboard

A former Lotto winner will receive 2,000 euros per month for five years for the new EuroDreams game!

Everyone can earn huge amount every month without their salary. A man now has this opportunity after doing it Winning the right numbers in Eurodreams.

He won the Eurodreams years after he won the lotto

La Française des Jeux announced the big news this Friday, March 8. She suggested that a man from Aix-en-Provence had 2,000 euros won every month EuroDreams game for five years.

And at least we can say it’s a windfall for the lucky winner. And for good reason, the latter having won a handsome sum many years ago.

As reported by our friends at BFMTV, the player had already won the lotto in the 90s. Thanks for his win, he too Was able to buy his first car. But this advantage never stopped him from playing again.

A fan of games of chance, he continues to try his luck at lotto to win the jackpot. He is also trying to win the EuroMillions. Since the game’s release in October 2023, Man has added the EuroDreams grid.

And to his delight, he managed to get the right numbers in a game of chance. On the other hand, it will not stop working. And for good reason, he is waiting to win the Eurodreams number.

A good amount of money

After five years, that person will succeed in winning an amount of 120,000 euros. One thing is certain, His life will become much easier Thanks to his 2,000 euro extra per month.

While Eurodreams was launched last October, there have already been several winners. A resident of Côtes-d’Armor in Brittany will be able to receive 20,000 euros per month for 30 years.

On January 8, the winner got the right grid, according to our colleagues from Ouest-France. After 20 years, he would have amassed a sum of 7.2 million euros. And this, thanks to its small portion of only 2.5 euros.

However, the guy was a regular at EuroMillions. But like many, he wanted to follow the advice and try his luck at Eurodreams, the FDJ press release shows.

On the other hand, the winner did not put his lucky numbers. He left it to chance, checking the “flash grid”. This indicates that the numbers are chosen at random. One thing is certain, that Well done to choose this option.

“We will never have money problems again”

Disgusted after his victory, the man admits to his wife: “We will never have money problems again” . He also informed his banker that a A huge sum of money was to come into his account.

He declared that one should not be surprised that a “There should be a good amount coming into (his) account every month for several years” . The man also made a choice that may seem quite surprising.

The man decided not to stop working, because he is “This is very much connected to value” . On the other hand, he will use this amount to settle his car loan, pay off his property loan and help his loved ones.

“After many trials as a family” , the EuroDreams winner has no intention of forgetting her loved ones. The latter will be able to benefit from their benefits.

Where the grid was validated, the tobacconist said: “It’s a great story, we’re happy for it” . One thing is for sure, this new game from FDJ is going to make a lot of people happy!